DeKalb County Magistrate Court announces fee Increases for filings

On July 1, 2021, fee increases will be implemented for Abandoned Motor Vehicle filings in Magistrate Court. According to a county press release, the filing fee will be increased to $44 for each action. The increase brings fees into compliance with civil filing fee collection for Georgia Magistrate Courts, the release states.

The efileGA efiling fee will become a one-time $14 per party, per case fee for Magistrate Court.

For more questions or more information regarding the new fees, contact the DeKalb State and Magistrate Court Clerk’s Office at (404) 371-2261.

