DeKalb County offers $1,500 to local job seekers

DeKalb County has allocated $1 million for the Dislocated Workers’ Career Pathway Initiative for approximately 650 DeKalb residents who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a county press release, the initiative’s participants are part of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program and are preparing for future job opportunities. The Pathway Initiative will provide a one-time grant of $1,500 for eligible students to cover expenses including mortgage assistance, food, transportation, utilities and other living expenses, the county stated. The funding is coming from the county’s portion of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

There are 246 DeKalb residents eligible to begin receiving assistance as of Dec. 11.

“The Pathway Initiative offers financial assistance that covers living expenses for these students while in the training and retraining programs to transition to occupations in growing industries in the county and region,” stated Thurmond. “With the support of the Board of Commissioners, the county has been working diligently to help the many individuals and families dealing with record job loss, food insecurity, and threats to their physical and economic health.”

Eligible residents must meet the following criteria:

· DeKalb County Residents, 18 years and older who have lost their job due to the pandemic

· May or may not be receiving unemployment benefits currently

· Must be in an in-demand occupation such as Information Technology, Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing or Business Technology and attending an institution on the State’s Eligible Training Provider List

For more information on the Pathway Initiative, as well as other DeKalb County COVID-19 related resources, contact Chanell Davis at (404) 687-3400 or email at dwprogram@dekalbcountyga.gov.

