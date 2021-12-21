DeKalb County opens warming shelters

DeKalb County officials announced that DeKalb County opened three warming centers for residents of the county to use overnight.

According to a news release from the county, warming centers opened in the following DeKalb County Fire Stations Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

Anyone staying in the warming shelters must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocol, according to the release. Protocol includes wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing temperature checks.

