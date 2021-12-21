Latest:

DeKalb County opens warming shelters

Jay Phillips 0 Comments

DeKalb County officials announced that DeKalb County opened three warming centers for residents of the county to use overnight.

According to a news release from the county, warming centers opened in the following DeKalb County Fire Stations Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.:

  • Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates
  • Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

Anyone staying in the warming shelters must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocol, according to the release. Protocol includes wearing a mask, social distancing, and undergoing temperature checks.

