DeKalb County Police Athletic League to host second annual Gaming with A Cop event

The DeKalb County Police Athletic League (PAL Plus) will host its second annual Gaming with a Cop competition. The virtual event will be Monday, February 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open to participants ages 12 to 16, the event provides an opportunity for law enforcement to connect with youth on a fun, yet competitive level with three separate gaming competitions. One competition has a top prize of $300, while the top prize for the two remaining games is $150 each. Registration is free at www.dekalbrsvp.com.

The mission of DeKalb County PAL Plus is to educate, equip and empower youth by reinforcing core values and challenging our youth to resist negative social pressure while enhancing self-esteem and self-image.

For more information, contact Sgt. J. Love at (770) 724-7479 or jmlove@dekalbcountyga.gov.

