DeKalb County resumes demolitions of blighted properties after two-year hiatus

It took less than 20 minutes for an abandoned home that suffered fire damage in 2016 to be demolished in a Stone Mountain neighborhood.

The process to get that point, though, took years, stated residents and neighbors. “This has been a journey for us,” said Muirforest Community Association President Diane Parks. “It took six years to get this done, but I’m glad it will no longer be a dangerous eyesore in the community. We were able to get the job done by working together.”

The April 1 project was the first demolition of a blighted residential property after a two-year delay due to COVID-19, stated officials.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Director of Community Development Department for DeKalb County Allen Mitchell and others were at the site of project to discuss dealing with blight throughout the county.

“To the community, we apologize it took so long,” said Thurmond. “There is some confusion about how a project like this, a demolition, actually takes place. We are totally reliant on court action and receiving a court order. We have code enforcement administration, but they cannot unilaterally abate any home that is abandoned or in disrepair, it must be collaborative efforts between community, code administration, the court system and the solicitor’s office.”

Mitchell stated that as part of a countywide comprehensive survey, officials have targeted “a huge inventory of properties that need to be abated or demolished.”

“As a part of this comprehensive survey, we now have photos of every property in unincorporated DeKalb and we know the condition of each one,” said Mitchell. “This is the first property [to be demolished] since the pandemic started, and we plan to have more [demolitions] in the near term.”

Michell also said the county has added two additional contractors this year which brings the total to five contractors specifically working on demolishing blighted properties.

There have been a total of 572 abatement and demolition projects that have taken place in DeKalb since 2017, stated officials.

For more information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov.

