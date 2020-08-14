DeKalb County School District announces meal service plan

DeKalb County School District’s School Nutrition services will begin providing food packages Aug. 17 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at all DeKalb County schools as the school year begins virtually.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, two breakfast and two lunch meals will be provided between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. One breakfast, one lunch and weekend snacks will be provided on Fridays.

Parents and students will need a student ID number to pick up meals from any DCSD school and students will be charged based on eligibility status.

Buses delivery routes will continue throughout the district at more than 145 neighborhoods.

In addition, the “grab and go” curbside option will be provided for families at 30 meal distribution sites.

To view curbside sites, bus distribution points and times as well as meal costs, visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org/student-meal-service.

