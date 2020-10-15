DeKalb County School District delays in-person schedule

The DeKalb County School District will halt its plans to return teachers to the classroom Oct. 19 as the number of positive COVID-19 cases has surpassed the district’s guidelines threshold.

When Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris announced Oct. 6 that the 14-day average per 100,000 DeKalb County residents dropped from 122 cases on Sept. 12 to 93 cases, it was later announced that staff was expected to begin the hybrid model transition Oct. 19, and second, sixth, and ninth graders on Nov. 5. Other students who are opted into the hybrid model were planned to begin in-person learning beginning Nov. 9.

However, as of Oct. 14, the average is 103 positive cases over a 14-day period, which is above the district’s guidelines of a 100 positive case threshold set to begin a hybrid learning environment.

“The average will continue to be monitored daily because we have chosen to be guided by science and data available to us,” stated Watson-Harris. “The DCSD COVID-19 Re-Opening Task Force continues to monitor the trends and make adjustments as warranted to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, faculty, and staff.”

DCSD’s Re-Opening COVID-19 Task Force is expected to present an updated reopening plan to the DeKalb County Board of Education during its Oct. 19 meeting.

On Oct. 9, the district sent an “Intent to Return” form to parents and guardians who will decide whether to keep their children in distance/remote learning or to participate in hybrid learning, in which the student would attend class in-person part of the week and learn virtually for the remainder. Responses are being accepted through Oct. 23.

