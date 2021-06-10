DeKalb County School District expands adult education options

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has been selected by the Technical College System of Georgia’s Office of Adult Education as an adult education provider for 500 adult learners. According to a district press release, adults in the program will be able to earn a GED and obtain English language acquisition services, family literacy and support for post-secondary learning.

“I am so very excited to hear of the expansion of this important program offering of the district. The district remains committed to meeting the needs of our families, to include parents and siblings of our students,” said DCSD Board of Education chair Vickie Turner. “When you educate a student, you are educating a family, and it’s obvious that DeKalb County School District understands this very well. I commend the superintendent and our leadership team as they endeavor to seek partnerships and provide viable solutions to the needs of the families that we serve.”

The district stated that its adult education program is intended to provide opportunities that will offer support as a springboard for adult learners to higher education, better-paying jobs, and rewarding career paths. One of the benefits of parents and guardians obtaining a GED is the experience of using the academic skills that they learn in adult education classes to assist their children with assignments at home, the release states.

“We are thrilled to provide these services to hundreds of adult learners. It is our mission to inspire our community of learners to achieve educational excellence and that includes adult learners,” stated DCSD Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

The program’s recruitment and registration process will occur in June via a link on DCSD’s and Parent and Family Engagement Department’s website at https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/parent-family-engagement/. The program begins July 1. For additional information, contact Narva Dunlap, at (770) 865-3750 or email family_engagement@dekalbschoolsga.org.

