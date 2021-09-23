DeKalb County School District launches app to track bus information

The DeKalb County School District has launched an app designed to give parents and guardians real-time information about students’ bus rides. The launch of the Edulog Parent Portal smartphone app on Sept. 15 comes after a driver shortage affected bus routes and student transportation in many areas of the county.

The app allows parents and guardians to follow their child’s bus on a map and stay up to date with notifications when that bus nears the bus stop, the school, or a custom alert zone. Parents and guardians only receive access by registering with data unique to their child, stated officials.

Edulog Parent Portal allows users to see the time and location planned for a school bus arrival at their child’s bus stop. The app gives the location of school buses to gauge arrival times each day and sends a push notification to the user’s smartphone when the bus enters a user-defined geographic area around the stop, according to the district’s website.

Users can visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org/parents/edulog-parent-portal/ to register, download and navigate the app.

On Sept. 10, the district sent a message to parents stating that they had a high number of absences among bus drivers in Region 1, which includes schools in Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody.

“Just like other districts in the metro Atlanta area and nationally, the [DeKalb County School District] is experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers. Our dedicated drivers are working extra hours to get our students to school safely and on time. Through meetings with our bus drivers, they have shared concerns with staff and the district is addressing those concerns,” stated officials.

The school district is seeking more bus drivers. Call (678) -875-0110 for more information.

