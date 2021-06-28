DeKalb County School District town hall highlights priorities for $313M from ARP

DeKalb County School District is set to receive more than $313 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.

During a virtual town hall hosted by the district June 25, district leaders presented some of the planned spending priorities and encouraged stakeholders to provide input on spending suggestions.

In general, the funds are planned to be spent on addressing learning losses, academic regression, student engagement and safe return to skills.

Stacy Stepney, DCSD’s chief academic officer, said staff examined data sources such as staff and student data, grades, attendance, discipline records, participation in extracurricular, to determine best use of dollars.

The district’s interim deputy superintendent Deborah Moore-Sanders said mask wearing will not be required during the 2021-22 school year but are strongly encouraged for staff and students; however, masks will be required on school buses. The greatest extent of physical distancing will be encouraged, along with frequent handwashing.

The district plans to have frequent cleaning of facilities, personal protective equipment available in all facilities, provide enhanced COVID-19 contact tracing efforts, and plans for isolation and quarantine. Parents and guardians are also urged to get wellness checks for their child prior to the new school year.

“There may have been many children who did not get wellness checks because they were home with their parents and it is highly encouraged that parents get the wellness checks for their students when they return to school and get caught up on vaccine, “said Moore Sanders.

ARP guidelines require the district to use 20 percent of the funds to address learning opportunity loss, another of the district’s priorities. To do so, the district proposes using the funds to provide additional professional development training for teachers and leaders, provide intervention specialists in various subject area, and extend the learning day whether via Saturday school option, summer programs, after school options, flexible learning and/or tutoring.

A priority for the district’s ARP spending includes providing interventions to support students who are significantly impacted by learning opportunity loss. Those interventions, according to Sanders Moore include investing in a progress monitoring tool for students, bringing in more mental health professionals and providing more professional development.

In 2020, DCSD received $35 million from the first found of CARES Act funding and $139 million during the second disbursement.

Previous funding has been used to provide technology, hotspots, internet services, online learning platforms, deliver meals, hazard pay, health services, extended learning option, afterschool learning, additional pay for teachers and mentors, cleaning and PPE and training for staff, Moore Sanders said. The district has an online survey available to gain community input and ideas on how the district should spend ARP.

The survey is now open through June 30, 2021 at https://survey.sogosurvey.com/r/CMSQzf.

