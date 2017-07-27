DeKalb County School District (DCSD) welcomed 17 new principals to the school district July 24 as part of its Summer Leadership Conference at Miller Grove High School.

DCSD reassigned due to low performance, and accepted the retirements of various principals in May.

Since then, it has implemented a four-phase selection process to select principals for the following schools: Chamblee Charter and Lithonia high schools, Stephenson, Redan and Miller Grove middle schools, as well as Dresden, Flat Rock, Kelley Lake, Montclair, Murphey Candler, Oak View, Panola Way, Rock Chapel, Shadow Rock, Snapfinger, Stoneview and Woodridge elementary schools.

The new principal at Chamblee Charter High School is Rebecca Braaten, the former assistant superintendent of Muscogee County Schools. Braaten also has administrative experience in Polk County.

Lithonia High School welcomed Darrick McCray as its new principal. McCray is a former principal in Dooly and Bibb counties and former assistant principal at schools in Clayton County as well as Atlanta Public Schools.

Stephenson Middle School’s new principal is Rasheen Booker. Booker’s experience includes time as an instructional support specialist in DeKalb County, a principal in Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton County, as well as time spent as a teacher and assistant principal.

Redan Middle School welcomed former DeKalb County teacher and assistant principal Karen Davis as its new principal. Similarly, former DeKalb County teacher and assistant principal Marcus Kimber will take over as principal for Miller Grove Middle School.

Dresden Elementary’s new principal will be Jesse Berger, a former principal with experience at Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton County.

Flat Rock Elementary welcomed former Arabia Mountain High assistant principal Malik Douglas as its new principal. Douglas has experience in the United States Army as well as Henry County Schools.

Former Success For All facilitator—a school position responsible for monitoring student achievement— and literacy coach Peggy Davis will be Kelley Lake Elementary’s new principal.

Laura Baez, a former DeKalb County assistant principal and teacher, will be principal at Montclair Elementary. Baez also has experience as a reading specialist in El Paso, Texas.

Murphey Candler Elementary welcomed Marsha Sears as its new principal. Sears has experience as an assistant principal and teacher in DeKalb County as well as an adjunct professor at DeVry University.

Former DeKalb County assistant principal and teacher Sabrina Pressley will be Oak View Elementary’s new principal. Pressley also has experience as a computer teacher at Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Former Green County principal and financial services representative Corey Stegall will be the new principal at Panola Way Elementary.

Lisa Green, a former assistant principal and teacher at Gwinnett County Schools, will be the new principal at Rock Chapel Elementary.

Former assistant principal and teacher for Fulton County Schools Viva Jones was announced as Shadow Rock Elementary’s new principal.

Snapfinger Elementary School’s new principal is former DeKalb County teacher and assistant principal Johnny Potter.

Stoneview Elementary’s new principal will be Cassandra Davis, a former DeKalb County teacher and counselor. Davis also has experience as Region 1 coordinator for Clayton County Schools.

Woodbridge Elementary welcomed former DeKalb County teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal Brandy Jermon as its new principal.

“Research shows when schools have effective leadership, student and staff performance will increase. Working with our five regional superintendents, we have identified a group of highly qualified and highly motivated individuals to join our team,” said DCSD Superintendent R. Stephen Green. “With these talented educators in place, we will continue to raise our expectations and outcomes for achievement.”

