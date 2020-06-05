DeKalb County schools win 14 Positive Athlete Awards

DeKalb County School District announced May 29 that 11 athletes, two coaches and one high school received Positive Athlete Awards for the 2020 school year.

Lakeside High School was chosen as the Atlanta Region Most Positive School while having two athletes named regional winners. Jack Hobbs was the Boys Swimming and Diving winner and Tommy Lazer-Waldman was named the Multi-Sport winner.

Arabia Mountain High had one athlete and one coach recognized as Atlanta Regional winners. Joshua Brooks was recognized for his work in track and field along with cancer survivor and cheer coach Demetris Collins.

Daija Carr puts up a shot against Lithonia High School. Photos by Mark Brock

David Roberson of Southwest DeKalb was the winner for Adapted Sports in the Atlanta Region while Dunwoody’s Albert Rice was the Boy’s Golf winner.

Stephenson’s Jonathan Coleman was awarded in Football and Redan’s Amadia Veasly took the Girls’ Soccer honors.

The Atlanta Region Girls’ Basketball Award was collected by Columbia’s Daija Carr. Miller Grove’s Xavian Bowden was named the Atlanta Region Wrestling Positive Athlete.

Megan Fletcher of Druid Hills was named the Atlanta Region Girls’ Swimming and Diving Positive Athlete, and Chamblee’s Solange Jackson picked up the honor for gymnastics. Jackson was also a four-time All-American cheerleader.

Positive Athlete Georgia takes regional nominations from coaches throughout the state in all sports and awards a “Positive Athlete” in each sport with a regional award. State award winners will be chosen from the regional winners.

According to Positive Athlete Georgia, the organization has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships in recognition of positive athletes.

