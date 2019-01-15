DeKalb delegation tackles cityhood movements

In recent years, DeKalb has incorporated cities such as Stonecrest, Tucker and Brookhaven within the county and supporters of cityhood movements are attempting to add two more.

During a DeKalb Legislative Delegation meeting Jan. 5 at Georgia Piedmont Technical College Conference Center, members of the delegation heard from advocates of cityhood movements for Greenhaven and Vista Grove.

The meeting was organized by State Rep. Karla Drenner, D-Avondale Estates. Drenner said the delegation wanted to hear from supporters of cityhood movements before the start of the legislative session Jan. 14.

“I support this belief that we should get together ahead of time and give everybody an opportunity to hear these plans. That’s the driving force behind the meeting today,” Drenner said. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to present and all [of the attendees] an opportunity to listen. Today we are all about just getting the information. That’s the purpose.”

Kathryn Rice, chair of Imagine Greenhaven Inc., presented on behalf of supporters of Greenhaven. According to Imagine Greenhaven, the proposed Greenhaven boundaries will cover all areas south of U.S. Route 78 and westward to I-285 and south of Memorial Drive to the eastern border of DeKalb County, excluding all incorporated cities within the proposed boundaries. The population of Greenhaven is estimated to be approximately 294,000.

Rice said the city could repair potholes and attract commercial areas with restaurants and businesses other than dollar stores.

“We want to see restaurants, coffee houses, different retail outlets that we can go to in our neighborhood without having to get in [a] car and drive far away,” Rice said. “We’re interested in getting our roads paved and our potholes fixed.

We are interested in having a golf course where you can play golf and [have] beautiful commercial areas that bring jobs.”

Rice said some are opposed to Greenhaven due to fear. She said she came to the meeting to address the fear and discuss the basics of Greenhaven. Rice also said some believe Greenhaven will fail because it would be a predominantly Black city.

“I think one of the fears that people have that we don’t like to talk about is that there [are] a lot of Black folk in south DeKalb,” Rice said. “People are concerned, Black and White, that maybe we can’t be successful because we’ll be a ‘Black city.’”

According to a study on predominantly Black cities created between 1990 to 2010, 42 of 44 majority-minority cities’ profits exceed expenses.

Vista Grove Initiative founder Andrew Flake presented on behalf of Vista Grove supporters during the community meeting.

Flake said Vista Grove would take control of services such as police; parks and recreation; planning and zoning; and road repaving. Vista Grove would have 10,000 residents within its boundaries south of Spaghetti Junction.

In 2015, a similar initiative with the same proposed boundaries of Vista Grove failed when a referendum to form LaVista Hills fell short by 139 votes.

Flake said the leaders of the Vista Grove Initiative are not associated with the cityhood efforts of LaVista Hills. He also noted the importance of working together to find solutions.

“When we invest and utilize our infrastructure and when we give large communities a voice and empower them, we can unlock economic potential,” Flake said. “We have to work together. The cities have to work in partnership with the county and reach across boundaries and work with our legislator.”

Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary said Stonecrest is an example of how cityhood movements can be successful. In November 2016, Stonecrest was approved by voters in a referendum. Stonecrest will also receive an estimated $47.7 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax proceeds.

“We are doing just great,” Lary said. “We have a fantastic relationship with the county. This is not an adversarial situation. We are working together. We’re moving together in Stonecrest. Everything is changing. The county world is changing, the city world is changing, and we need to be able to adapt so we can all be happy.”

Lary also said when cities are created, there is no double tax for city and county fees.

“The next time someone tells you there’s a double tax, you need to tell them to go read something. There is no double tax,” Lary said. “That is the dumbest comment I have heard for the past five years. You either pay your tax to the city or to the county.”

