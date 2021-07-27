DeKalb Department of Innovation & Technology ranked No. 2 in nation

DeKalb County Government has won national recognition as a leader in the innovative use of technology for the fifth consecutive year, including its response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years.

The Center for Digital Government and the National Association of Counties (NACo) ranked DeKalb County second in the nation among counties with a population of 500,000 to 999,999 in the 19th annual Digital Counties Survey. According to a county press release. Out of the 88 counties in this category, only three were from Georgia, including Gwinnett and Cobb that ranked eight and tenth, respectively.

“The DeKalb County Department of Innovation and Technology, under the leadership of John Matelski, is the unsung hero in our fight against this terrible virus,” stated DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond.

“The coronavirus pandemic underscored the urgent need for bold, cutting-edge approaches to serving our residents, and technology has played a major role,” stated NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase.

Since 2017, DeKalb County has been recognized in the top ten counties nationally each year, the press release states. Over the past year, DeKalb County has enhanced its technology services in several ways, including:

Expanded and enhanced cyber security systems to protect county systems and data, including establishing a 24 x 7 virtual security operations center and expanding the cyber security education program.

Digitally transformed citizen and constituent engagement channels, increasing participation and transparency.

Coordinated with the Board of Health and provided them with real time language translation devices to help facilitate health related services in over 400 languages.

Enabled and supported important governmental services to ensure continued and expanded delivery of services including courts, public safety, community services, youth services and health.

“We continue to transform the delivery of government services through innovative and cost-effective technology with a commitment to excellent customer service,” stated Chief Innovation and Information Officer John Matelski.

The list of recognized counties in the 500,000-999,999 population category included:

Prince George’s County, MD 2. DeKalb County, GA 3. Snohomish County, WA 4. San Joaquin County, CA 5. County of San Mateo, CA 6. County of Sonoma, CA 7. New Castle County, DE 8. Gwinnett County, GA 9. Polk County, FL 10. Cobb County, GA

