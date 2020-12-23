DeKalb ethics board selection delayed until Dec. 31

The announcement of new DeKalb County Board of Ethics members has been delayed to Dec. 31, according to Ga. Rep. Karla Drenner.

The new members were expected to be announced Dec. 18; however, Drenner said background checks are taking longer than anticipated, resulting in the delay.

According to the county’s new ethics law, the board will consist of three members appointed by the DeKalb County legislative delegation in the Georgia House of Representatives; three appointed by the DeKalb’s legislative delegation in the Georgia Senate; and one appointed by the DeKalb County tax commissioner. DeKalb County Superior Court Clerk Debra DeBerry will choose two alternate members.

Applications were accepted Nov. 20 trough Dec. 1. The new ethics board members are expected to assume their roles on Jan. 1.

