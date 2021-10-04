DeKalb film industry growing, incorporating local talent

Viewers of the rebooted The Wonder Years, show on ABC will see several familiar DeKalb County sites on the show, which began airing Sept. 22.

According to a press release from DeKalb Entertainment Commission (DEC)—which included data from Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC)—The Wonder Years, is one of many television and film productions shot in DeKalb, the county projected to lead metro Atlanta’s growing television and film industry.

DEC Director Shelbia Jackson said that in quarter one and quarter two of 2021, more than “60 percent of what [was] filmed in Georgia [was] filmed in DeKalb.”

“DeKalb has been booming with major productions that range from major theater blockbusters to captivating independent productions and everything in between,” said Jackson. “DeKalb’s diverse landscape offers production companies with a range of options that mimic the high-pace environment of a bustling city to the retro feel viewers will experience with this iteration of The Wonder Years series. Adding Georgia’s industry-focused incentives only expands its appeal, further solidifying the state as the top production hub in the nation.”

The press release from DEC states that DeKalb locations used for filming The Wonder Years are: Main Street in Lithonia; Peachtree Baptist Church on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta; Medlock Park in Decatur; city of Decatur’s Legacy Park; Antioch Baptist Church in Lithonia; St Bartholomew’s Baptist Church in Tucker; Bridgepoint Church in Tucker; Clairmont Presbyterian Church in Atlanta; Mountain West Church in Stone Mountain; and Columbia Theology Seminary in Decatur.

A report issued by ARC predicts the film and television industry in DeKalb County will continue growing. Jackson said that in addition to DeKalb’s diverse landscape, DeKalb’s film industry is a group effort that requires assistance from municipalities, DeKalb County government, and other local entities.

“There are several things about DeKalb that make us unique,” said Jackson. “We are located in the metro region near a large number of studios, and we also work together with all of our municipalities. That is number one. The key thing for most location managers is having a consistent process that’s easy, and that they don’t have to call around to 10 or 15 different people to find out if a location is available.”

The group effort is resulting in a booming industry. According to ARC’s report, DeKalb County’s Film & Television Industry is projected to create 3,441 jobs through direct spending in 2021, 383 jobs through intermediate demand, and 80 jobs through induced demand, generating 3,904 new jobs in total in DeKalb County.

The report states that data obtained from 2018 projects a five-year snapshot of $1.377 billion in economic output from television productions exclusively.

Jackson said highlighting the growth of the film industry is important because of the opportunities DeKalb residents have to participate and work in the industry. DEC officials use some of their resources to educate the community about the film industry, so—as Jackson said—community members can develop skills to get jobs in this industry.

One of the ways the entertainment commission educates the community is through a partnership with DeKalb County School District (DCSD). Jackson said DEC hosts a yearly DCSD film festival—which attracted 12 schools, 30 films and 180 students in 2020—partners with Savannah College Art and Design to send DCSD students and teachers to film and television events and hosts a boot camp four times a year.

“We work with Atlanta Film Society to do a boot camp for [community members] who turn 18 and graduate [high school] and really know they want to get in this industry. This boot camp, conducted by Linda Burns, has been a big driver in helping people get a [production assistant] job in this industry,” explained Jackson. “We reserve slots specifically for DeKalb residents for this boot camp that she conducts four times a year.”

According to Jackson, students have opportunities to work in DEC programs from the time they develop an interest in film through post-graduation. She said the boot camp and other programs can be an alternative to college for some students and can help students land a job in Georgia’s film industry – which Jackson said she believes offers more opportunities than industries in California and New York.

DEC officials also offer workshops and activities to the public, such as classes on pitching television and movie ideas, panels on television and film production and other programs that can be accessed at dekalbentertainment.com/resources/classes-and-workshops/.

Teaching the community about the industry can help locals benefit from the growing opportunities, Jackson said.

ARC’s report stated that after all estimates were completed—based on DEC data—the economic output from all DEC designated films in 2019 was more than $339 million, about half of DeKalb County’s Film and Television industry’s total projected output of $685,473,000 in 2019.

The ARC report estimates that in 2021, DeKalb County is projected to see “an increase of 3,440 Film & Televising industry jobs – 83 percent of the total new Film & Television Industry jobs coming into the 10-county metro Atlanta area.”

“It’s important to educate [the community] not only so they learn about this industry, but so they can develop skill to get a job in this industry as well,” added Jackson.

