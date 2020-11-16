DeKalb finishes recount ahead of state deadline

More than 370,000 ballots were hand-counted by 300 DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (VRE) personnel over two eight-hour shifts per day that began Nov. 14 and concluded late in the night Nov. 15. The final results of the state-mandated, risk-limiting audit are planned to be transmitted to the secretary of state Nov. 16.

“This audit was essentially seamless and I’m grateful for the hard work and collaboration of all involved,” stated DeKalb VRE Director Erica Hamilton in a press release. “Our team worked tirelessly, while under a spotlight, and we’re proud of our collaborative efforts across the county and with the city of Stonecrest to make this happen. You can count on DeKalb.”

DeKalb County began preparation work for the audit immediately after the secretary of state announced the mandate on Nov. 11. The state’s deadline to certify results is Nov. 20.

According to elections officials, DeKalb VRE developed implemented an aggressive staffing plan, a comprehensive security plan, and relocated to a larger space to support social distancing recommendations by the DeKalb County Board of Health to perform the recount.

DeKalb’s recount on General Election ballots began Nov. 14 in two shifts at one of the county’s largest early voting sites–the former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest. Photo provided by DeKalb VRE

DeKalb VRE and other partners also arranged for the catering of snacks and meals, distribution of personal protective equipment and provided ongoing temperature checks.

In addition to state monitors, party watchers and public observers, DeKalb County Television (DCTV 23) also broadcast a livestream of the audit on Saturday, Nov. 14, which garnered more than 4,000 views by late Sunday, Nov. 15.

“I am incredibly proud of the teamwork I’ve witnessed over the past several days,” Hamilton said. “I want to again thank the audit personnel, the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections team, DeKalb County Board of Health, City of Stonecrest and all of the county staff who pulled together to ensure this audit was successful while maintaining the highest level of integrity and security throughout the process.”

The results of the audit will be announced by the secretary of state, as President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 14,000 votes in Georgia.

