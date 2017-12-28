Several DeKalb County high school football players took advantage of the early signing period that began Dec. 20.

As of Dec. 21, nine players from the county announced through social media that they signed letters of intent to the college of their choice. The new early signing period allows players to end their recruiting process and sign to their school of choice before National Signing Day in February. Players have a three-day window from Dec. 20 to 22 to lock in their spots.

Tucker led the way with four players who signed early. DeKalb County all-time leading receiver Josh Vann signed with South Carolina. Team leading tacklers defensive end Antonio Showers signed with Troy, linebacker Michael Harris committed to Auburn and linebacker Gerry Vaughn signed with Iowa State.

Auburn also got Stephenson offensive lineman Jalil Irvin. Marist tight end John Fitzpatrick signed with Georgia, M.L. King safety Antonio Fletcher signed with Arkansas State, St. Pius X running back Nkem Njoku signed with The Citadel and Southwest DeKalb quarterback Justin Tomlin signed with Georgia Southern.

Former Towers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt also signed with Georgia during the early signing period. Wyatt was part of the 2017 signing class but did not academically qualify to enroll, according to DawgNation.com. He enrolled at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and was there for a semester before enrolling at Georgia this month and resigning with the football program.

