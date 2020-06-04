DeKalb government to distribute second round of food June 6

DeKalb County Government will distribute a second round of food June 6 in its monthly effort to continue to mitigate food insecurity.

On June 6, the county will host three drive-thru food distribution events during which 2,400 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of Georgia Grown fruit and vegetables and a 2-pound bag of pork sausage.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of one box per vehicle, at three locations:

· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA 30034

· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road., Stonecrest, GA 30038

The food distribution event grew out of a partnership between DeKalb County Government and the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Georgia Grown, Now More Than Ever” campaign. The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and sausage.

Additional partners include Clarkston Community Center, Telemundo Atlanta television, La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

