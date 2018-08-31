DeKalb inmates register to vote

For some inmates at DeKalb County Jail, the chance to vote is a chance to make a difference. Members of DeKalb County NAACP said they wanted to make sure those inmates had ample opportunity to let their voice be heard during a voter registration drive.

Voter registration volunteers from DeKalb’s NAACP branch visited the DeKalb County Jail Aug. 29 to help inmates register to vote.

Volunteers distributed voter information and helped inmates complete absentee ballots for the November General Election.

Vivian Moore, political action chairperson for NAACP, said it’s important that inmates understand their right to vote.

Moore said her goal is to register as many people as she can. In June, volunteers registered more than 70 inmates at the jail.

“This is a safe place to educate and register people and help them extend their voices,” Moore said. “Even though they are incarcerated, their voices can be heard. My goal is to not discriminate against anyone. We’re here today to make sure we register every living person who is eligible to vote.”

According to American Civil Liberties Union, approximately 700,000 people in America’s jail system are awaiting trial or can’t afford bail.

Moore said an inmate told her he was excited to register to vote because “it feels good because I feel like I’m making a change.”

“Even if you’re incarcerated and you have not been convicted of a felony, you can still vote,” Moore said. “There are several ways which we can educate. That’s why we’re [in DeKalb County Jail], because this is our audience. Our goal is to make sure we make it to everybody who can vote.”

Moore said the NAACP has had a long relationship with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann said the partnership with NAACP is important.

“Individuals who are incarcerated and awaiting trial during election season should not have to be deprived of the right to cast a ballot,” said Mann. “In Georgia, jail detainees can still vote unless they are already convicted felons. Even those who have been convicted of a felony can apply to have voting rights restored. Our partnership with the DeKalb NAACP allows us to share valuable information with men and women in our custody who want to exercise the right to vote.”

Moore said she hopes to partner with other local jails to get more inmates registered to vote.

“We want to move on to other sheriff’s departments,” Moore said. “I love this. It makes me feel so much better. I’m jumping with joy inside because I know a lot of our people, some African American and some people of color, don’t think they have a right to vote and don’t know. It makes me feel really good to make a difference in the lives of others.”

