DeKalb judge issues moratorium on evictions

DeKalb County Superior Court Chief Judge Asha Jackson signed an emergency judicial order July 30, creating a countywide eviction moratorium for renters for 60 days following the expiration of the CDC moratorium.

“This emergency order is a Godsend,” CEO Michael Thurmond stated. “Without this local extension to the CDC moratorium, thousands of DeKalb residents faced the stark reality of having their belongings set out on the street in the midst of surging COVID-19 infection rates.”

Thurmond also spoke about a plan to reimburse landlords.

“I am aware that this extension will increase the financial burden and stress on landlords, especially our mom-and-pop owners,” added Thurmond.

A news release states that on Aug. 3, Thurmond will present to the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners a revised rental reimbursement proposal that would pay landlords 100 percent of all past due rent up to 12 months and three months prospective rents for eligible tenants.

Jackson’s order states that the judicial emergency declaration in the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit is authorized pursuant to O.C.G.A. §38-3-61 because of the “continued COVID-19 public health emergency and cyberattack on the TLAC (Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition) program, which delayed relief targeted at parties to dispossessory proceedings.”

According to the news release, the current TLAC policy caps the amount of past due rent that can be paid to landlords at 60 percent of the arrearages up to $10,000 and two months of prospective rent. A portion of the funding for tenant and landlord relief programs is from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance program.

“If adopted by the board of commissioners, this revision will address a major complaint that has been raised by some landlords and tenant advocates,” the release states.

Launched in February, DeKalb County officials stated that TLAC was designed to provide financial relief to DeKalb renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 24, DeKalb County Department of Innovation and Technology officials stated they were informed by federal agents of an international cyberattack that impacted TLAC. Due to the cyberattack and the ongoing federal investigation, DeKalb officials said they did not have access to pending applications, emails or documents submitted to TLAC prior to the date of the attack.

County officials said TLAC application process was reopened on a more secure platform on June 21.

As of July 29, DeKalb officials stated TLAC has distributed $3.45 million of the $31 million that was allocated for rental and utility assistance to 763 DeKalb households. Since the relaunch, county officials said they paid out approximately $460,000 per week in assistance and that there are currently 1,657 pending applications submitted by tenants and landlords

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health—as of July 30—1,366 cases of COVID-19 were detected in DeKalb County since July 16, nearly tripling over the two weeks ending July 23 when there were 496 cases.

