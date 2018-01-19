Georgia’s branch of the NAACP launched a civil rights investigation after nearly 70 people were arrested at a house party in Cartersville, and DeKalb County lawyer and resident Gerald Griggs is leading the way.

Griggs, chair of the Georgia NAACP Criminal Justice Committee, said the rights of some of the 70 people attending the party were violated by the Cartersville Police Department.

According to reports, police were responding to shots fired call Dec. 31. Officers arrived at a house party for an individual’s 21st birthday.

Police allegedly smelled marijuana in the front yard and entered the home without a search warrant, Griggs said.

At the party, officers found less than an ounce of marijuana. When no one claimed the drug, officers arrested approximately 70 people who were in attendance.

“That seems like overkill,” Griggs said. “Currently, we’ve assigned all of the defendants with representation and we’re getting their accounts of what happened.”

Griggs said he met with Bartow County District Attorney Rosemary Greene. Greene decided to drop the charges of 64 of the 65 people arrested. The ages of those arrested ranged from 15 to 31.

In a press release Jan. 12, Greene said her office reviewed the files of the 64 individuals arrested and stated there was insufficient evidence to convict them. One person will be charged with cocaine possession.

“I’ve heard of maybe five or 10 people being arrested at one time at a party but never at a party this big,” Griggs said. “It just seems a bit excessive. We hope that this case will be resolved, and justice will be served.”

According to police reports, drug task force agents obtained a warrant and found two firearms—one reported stolen from Detroit—individually packaged marijuana and several smoking devices in the home.

“CPD responding officers notified the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force to assist in the investigation due to the number of people inside the residence, the locating of a firearm and the evidence of wide spread drug usage,” Cartersville Police said in a statement.

Cocaine also was found at the residence.

A Gofundme account titled “justice for the Cartersville 70” has received more than 100 donations.

“Police searched individuals without consent, entered the property without a warrant and there are allegations of potential abuse while in police custody,” said Griggs. “A lot of the people I grew up admiring were strong advocates of the NAACP. I just want to give back and make sure people have their civil liberties protected.”

