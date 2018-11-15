DeKalb native working to build brand in film industry

For years, DeKalb County native Jamie Dion built a name for himself locally in the film industry.

Now, he is ready to be known globally. The actor, writer, producer and director has gone from assisting in choreographing the stage play “The Wiz” as a student at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, to writing, directing and producing his first short film.

Dion, a Howard University alum, recently created his first short film, “West and Left,” a political drama. Dion said his goal with the film is to break the sigma around certain roles and people “no matter what their stance is in life.”

Dion said he has been in the film industry since he was 15 years old. Although, metro Atlanta has been dubbed the “Hollywood of the south” due to the hundreds of films, television and reality shows that have been filmed in the state, Dion said a lot of actors who are natives of Georgia are sometimes overlooked for big roles in movies or television shows. He said he wants to bring casting issues to the light through his own content.

“The main message I am trying to [get across] is how different it is to succeed or to grow or book the higher grossing roles, such as the series regular or the guest star [as an] Atlanta talent.,” he said. “What I want to showcase is the work that goes into growing from Atlanta talent and how the industry typically sees Atlanta talent.”

Part of that, Dion said, is the lack of film education in Atlanta.

“The education and the expertise of the education isn’t here as it is in New York and Los Angeles where you have the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and all of those actor studios,” Dion said. “That’s a large hurdle that [Atlanta actors] have to get over. So, I’m trying to create my own content and to showcase some of the work of Atlanta’s really strong actors, including myself.”

Dion said the content he creates centers around the relationship between two male characters, such as brothers, cousin, father and son, or a mentor and mentee.

“My goal is to showcase dynamic relationships between male characters that go beyond the one-dimensional angry son who doesn’t get along with his dad,” he said. “Because there are so many other different relationships that can be explored, and that’s what I’ve been drawn to as far as my writing.”

The first script Dion wrote was the relationship between two cousins, which was right after his cousin died two years ago, a week after Dion’s birthday.

“We were the same age,” Dion said. “I wanted to dedicate something to his memory and our relationship and that’s where that started.”

Dion said he is living his dream as an actor but hopes to have his work know worldwide.

“For my work as an artist and as an actor, I simply want people to be moved by my work, whatever their reaction may be. Obviously, I want them to love it, but I simply want to move people,” he said. “I’ve seen what I’ve done for audiences on stage and for audiences who’ve seen my work on film and on television. I want to do that on a global level. That’s my next goal.”

To view Jamie Dion’s promo of his short film, “West and Left,” click here

