Budd Terrace at Wesley Woods, located at 1833 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta, as well as Pruitthealth Brookhaven, located at 3535 Ashton Woods Drive NE in Brookhaven, have been named among the United States’ best nursing homes by U.S. News & World Report.

In November, Budd Terrace and Pruitthealth Brookhaven were named among 15 other nursing homes in Georgia as “Top Rated Nursing Homes,” with a perfect five out of five star rating. The two DeKalb County nursing homes rank higher than 342 other nursing homes in the state.

The national publication rates nursing homes throughout the country to help consumers locate facilities, according to U.S. News.

“That such a tool is needed is evidenced by the number of Americans who spend time in a nursing home, sometimes for just a few days while they rehabilitate from a hospital stay but often for years, until they die,” according to the publication. “On any given day, an estimated 1.4 million people reside in the nearly 16,000 nursing homes that operate in the U.S. Among those in the U.S. population who are 85 and older, one in 10 is a nursing-home resident.”

The nursing homes’ top ranking is in most part due to inspections by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that were completed and published in October. CMS gauges performance on a five-star scale in three areas: health inspections, staffing and quality of medical care.

U.S. News & World Report began rating nursing homes in 2009. The publication takes the CMS ratings a step further by averaging monthly data over a year, placing emphasis on the quality of medical care and rating the quality of rehabilitative services.

A nursing home’s health inspections rating is based on the scope of care, food preparation, infection control, medication management, residents’ rights, quality of life, complaint investigation and skin care, according to U.S. News.

Both Budd Terrace and Pruitthealth Brookhaven received five out of five star ratings on health inspections

The staffing component gauges how many minutes of nursing care patients receive on a daily basis. To receive five stars, according to CMS, a nursing home’s staff had to provide nearly 4.5 hours of care to each resident on a daily basis. Budd Terrace received a four out of five star rating while Pruitthealth Brookhaven received a three out of five star rating.

Sixteen quality measures go into measuring medical quality, including percentages of pneumonia vaccinations, flu shots, falls, depression experiences, bowel controls, pain reports and anxiety in patients. Budd Terrace received four out of five stars while Pruitthealth Brookhaven received 4.4 out of five stars.

According to a release from Norcross-based Pruitthealth, the company’s Brookhaven location joined nine other company-owned nursing homes in being named a Top Rated Nursing Home.

“I am very pleased that we have 10 centers from our PruittHealth family of providers that were named to this year’s list of best nursing homes,” said Neil Pruitt Jr., chairman and CEO of Pruitthealth. “It is truly an honor that each one is included among the other excellent nursing homes in the country, clearly standing out as leaders in the health care industry.”

Pruitthealth Brookhaven, considered large with 157 patient beds, is the only Pruitthealth location to receive a five out of five star ranking.

According to Budd Terrace administrator John Pulliam, this is the fourth consecutive year Budd Terrace, which opened in 1972 and offers 250 patient beds, has been named by U.S. News as a top-rated nursing home.

Pulliam said the five-star ratings place Budd Terrace and Pruitthealth Brookhaven in the top 4.5 percent of all skilled nursing homes in the country.

106 total views, 17 views today