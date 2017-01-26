A DeKalb County Police officer is accused of releasing nude photos of an acquaintance on social media platforms.

Audrey Francisquini reportedly hacked into an acquaintance’s social media account and posted nude photos of the accuser and was charged by police in connection with the incident.

On Dec. 30 last year, the accuser said she began receiving phone calls and text messages from friends saying they saw nude pictures of her that were posted to her Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

According to a police report, the accuser checked her email and found that the passwords to her social media accounts had been changed and she was unable to access them.

“She advised on social media accounts you are able to upload any picture from the account holder’s phone as long as they are connected to that social media account and she believes this is how the pictures were posted,” the police report said.

According to the report, Francisquini began texting the accuser before the incident stating “you ain’t shit” and “you’re going to learn.” The report describes the two as coworkers and acquaintances. DeKalb County Public Information Officer Stephen Fore said the accuser and Francisquini do not work together at the DeKalb County Police Department.

“[The accuser] is unaware of where this behavior came from and says she talked to this coworker several days prior and everything was okay,” the report says.

According to Fore, “the accused is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. She was hired on April 11, 2016.”

Fore said he is unaware of whether the photos have been removed from social media.

The accused said she’s unaware of any other individuals who could be involved in incident and that she’s been receiving text messages from a phone number that may be connected to a Whatsapp account belonging to Francisquini.

