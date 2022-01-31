DeKalb officials cut ribbon on new tax office

DeKalb County officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at DeKalb County’s new tax office at 3653 Clairmont Road in Chamblee.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson was joined by DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, DeKalb Commissioners Robert Patrick, Jeff Rader, and Ted Terry, as well as Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock, and Chamblee Councilwoman Karen Lupton.

“This ribbon cutting marks a milestone of years of service to DeKalb County and the entire community,” said Johnson. “All of DeKalb has been served, and continues to be served, by this office at three locations within DeKalb. Today is a shining example of the importance of public-private partnerships, including the Office of the CEO, the Board of Commissioners, Connolly Investment & Development, Collins & Arnold, Houser Walker Architecture, Battle Law Group, along with city officials and agencies.”

County officials said the new tax office is nearly 5,400 square feet, and that the newly constructed office is “a substantial upgrade from the previous space of 1,200 square feet.”

According to a news release, parking capacity has doubled to 60 spaces for customers and employees, and service windows now include 10 stations to better serve property tax and motor vehicle customers.

DeKalb officials said construction began in early April 2021 after the project was approved by the board of commissioners and other DeKalb officials, and that the project was developed without requiring tax dollars.

“The project leveraged the appreciated value of the county-owned property to build the new tax office. No capital outlay requiring tax dollars were used in funding the project,” the release states.

Johnson said the new building will allow for tax officials to better serve residents of DeKalb County.

“This new space improves our ability to serve taxpayers safely and efficiently,” said Johnson. “The upgrade alleviates service delivery challenges due to economic development and growth that has taken place in the area since 1998. Now with additional parking, service windows and lobby seating, it will be a better overall experience for taxpayers and staff, especially as we continue to operate in this ongoing pandemic.”

The previous tax office on Dresden Drive permanently closed and relocated to the new office at 3653 Clairmont Road in early December 2021. Office hours at this location are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for motor vehicle and property tax services. Online, kiosk, drop box and mail-in services are also available daily, the release states.

In addition to in-person services at the Clairmont Road office, offices are also located at The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, and 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.

For more information about the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office, visit DeKalbTax.org.

