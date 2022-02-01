DeKalb officials discuss link between child trafficking and online activity

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston recently hosted a panel with local law enforcement and resource providers on what she referred to as a “growing epidemic” in the metro-Atlanta area – child exploitation and trafficking.

The virtual panel consisted of Boston along with DeKalb Detective and Police Instructor Jimmy Menefee; Statewide Care Coordinator for Children’s Advocacy Center of Georgia (CACGA) Kathleen Cleveland-Kennedy; and Investigator Kendall Ham with the DeKalb County District’s Attorney Office.

Boston said the public forum, titled “Human Trafficking, Social Media and Gangs: Connecting the Dots,” was created to offer children, parents, teachers, and the community more information about current trends in the online recruitment of youth for exploitative purposes.

“This is a nuanced world full of manipulation that often begins online,” said Boston.

The panelists discussed at length how gang activity and human trafficking are becoming more connected.

“Most people think of drugs and weapons when they think of gangs, but gang involvement with human trafficking is fast growing and continues to increase,” said Boston “Victims of trafficking are often coerced and intimidated into silence to keep the risk of detection at a minimum.”

Grooming on social media and gaming platforms is how gang members often begin the process of exploiting children, said Menefee. “A lot of times the perpetrator is someone close to family or maybe someone the child knows from their neighborhood. Online, they give them compliments and get to know them through chatting before suggesting meeting up. Oftentimes they are exploited, and the victim doesn’t even know it. At that point, we have a hard time trying to pull them away,” said Menefee.

While the panelists stated that children with unstable housing, in foster care, or victims of previous abuse or neglect are more likely to be targeted for trafficking, social media and the internet makes every child vulnerable.

“Any social media platform, game or app that has voice or text communication should be on parents’ and guardians’ radars because it increases the likelihood that your child will be solicited for sexual abuse material, explicit conversations, or trafficking,” said Ham.

In 2021, Cleveland-Kennedy stated that CACGA provided assistance and resources to approximately 400 trafficked and exploited children in Georgia.

“There is a common misconception all over Georgia that trafficking isn’t happening here, but it is happening all over the state,” said Cleveland-Kennedy.

To learn more about how to prevent human trafficking and resources available to victims, visit www.cjcc.georgia.gov/human-trafficking-task-force.

