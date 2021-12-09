DeKalb officials discuss roles of county leaders in battling COVID-19 crisis

Leaders from across the country recently gathered in Decatur to discuss how to help their communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 200 attendees gathered at The National Association of Counties’ (NACo) annual Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC) Symposium to attend discussions and workshops centered on topics such as federal COVID-19 recovery aid; infant mortality; homelessness; community engagement; and diversity, equity and inclusion, stated officials.

“What I found coming to NACo is that when I connected with leaders in different counties across the country, I learned about different approaches to tackling some of these issues,” said DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson, who also serves as NACo’s president. “Nobody has all the answers, but when we work together, we can all be more successful for the residents we serve.”

Johnson said the theme of this year’s symposium is “Urban Counties THRIVE,” which is part of a year-long effort to position counties to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.

“County leaders are crucial to fighting this battle against COVID-19. Our CEO went to work right away,” said Johnson when he introduced DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond to the crowd of attendees.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get a clear mandate from the federal government during the onset of this pandemic, there were just debates and arguments. So, what we have had to do is get the job done despite a lack of clarity and direction. We need to do more to help Americans understand what county leaders have done and will do,” said Thurmond. “This virus has no respect for race, religious affiliation or your level of education. This virus doesn’t give a damn whether you are a Republican or a Democrat. It doesn’t care whether you live in rural or urban America. It doesn’t care what your bank account statement says. This is an insidious, deadly disease.”

Giving incentives to those who get vaccinated; holding large-scale vaccination and testing events; monthly distributions of food and goods to families in need since the start of the pandemic; and launching the Get Vaxxed DeKalb campaign to spread awareness and information are components that have each played an important role in saving lives in DeKalb County, stated Thurmond.

According to NACo’s website, the organization’s mission is to strengthen America’s counties by advocating county priorities in federal policymaking; promoting exemplary county policies and practices; and enriching the public’s understanding of county government.

