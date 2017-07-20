Eight DeKalb County senior football players have made their way to 247 Sports’ 2018 Top 100 Georgia Football Recruits list.

Tucker leads the way with three players in the top 100, including offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum, who has the highest ranking of the DeKalb players at 11th. The four-star recruit is the 81st overall player in the nation on 247sports.com, and ninth overall among offensive tackles.

Wonnum, who has not committed to a college yet, was part of the offensive line that helped the Tucker Tigers running backs rush for 242 yards per game last season, which was best in the county. Wonnum has received offers from 17 schools, including South Carolina, Auburn, Fresno State, Georgia and Georgia State.

Tucker wide receiver Josh Vann is the next DeKalb player on the top 100 state list at 21. Vann, another four-star recruit, is ranked 188th in the nation and 40th on the receivers list.

Vann, who is also undecided, led the county in receiving yards (1,286) and touchdowns (13) through 15 games. He has offers from 14 schools, including South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Kansas State.

Linebacker Michael Harris, who transferred to Tucker from Lovejoy High School in Clayton County, is ranked 27th in the state, according to 247sports.com.

Recruitgeorgia.com said Harris “has really impressive football speed and is a quick accelerator, which makes him terrible hard to block.”

The four-star recruit is undecided as well and has offers from 20 schools, including Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Colorado State.

Miller Grove defensive end Caleb Tannor is the 34th best player in the state, according to 247sports.com. Tannor led the Wolverines’ defense with 54 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and four sacks. The four-star recruit has received 26 offers and is undecided. He has offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee.

Stephenson offensive guard Jalil Irvin is ranked 45th on 247sports.com’s Georgia list. The three-star recruit has committed to Auburn.

Marist tight end John Fitzpatrick is 75th on the list. The three-star recruit is the 34th tight end in the nation, according to 247sports.com. He committed to Georgia July 13 after receiving 48 offers, including offers from Ivy League schools and military schools.

Stephenson cornerback Justin Birdsong is 84th on the list. Birdsong finished fifth overall on the Jaguars defense with 80 total tackles and had seven pass breakups in the 2016 season. The three-star recruit committed to Appalachian State.

Cedar Grove’s Israel Spivey rounds out the top 100 at 100. The three-star athlete had 221 total yards of offensive last season for the Saints. He also had nine tackles on defense as a defensive back. He has received six offers—Georgia State, Michigan, Middle Tennessee State, Ohio, South Florida and Virginia Tech.

