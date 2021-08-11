DeKalb police chief no longer a candidate for Texas job

DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos announced Aug. 11 that she withdrew her name from consideration for the open Austin, Texas police chief position.

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk announced July 26 that Ramos was one of the seven final candidates for the job. Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Celeste Murphy is one of the remaining six finalists.

“I have officially withdrawn my name from consideration for the Austin Police chief position,” Ramos said in a statement. “I appreciate the opportunity to continue working with DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Public Safety Director Joseph Lumpkin and the courageous men and women of the police department as we use American Rescue Plan funding to implement our strategic plan to transform law enforcement.”

Ramos also worked for Miami-Dade Police Department for 22 years and has held her role as DeKalb’s police chief since 2019. She is the first female police chief in county history.

