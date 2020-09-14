DeKalb police looking for man who shot, killed mother of his children

DeKalb County Police are looking for a man they say shot and killed the mother of his children Sept. 11 in Stone Mountain.

According to a DKPD press release, Ronal E. Derickson allegedly shot the woman shortly before 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Retreat at Stone Mountain apartments.

Investigators say they believe Dickerson and the woman were involved in a dispute before he shot her in the chest, while their children were nearby. Following the shooting, investigators suspect Derickson brought the children to a relative’s home then fled. The children were located at the relative’s home after an Amber Alert was issued.

Anyone who comes into contact with Derickson is urged to use caution and call 911 or DKPD’s Homicide Unit at (770) 725-7850.

124 total views, 38 views today