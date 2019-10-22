DeKalb readies for Halloween fun

Fall is here and Halloween is lurking around the corner as Oct. 31 approaches.

Residents will not have to go far to celebrate Halloween as organizations in DeKalb County are providing free, family-friendly and safe events at which families to celebrate.

The city of Dunwoody and Boy Scout Troop 477 will host a Haunted Farm Tour at the newly renovated Donaldson-Bannister Farm─ 4851 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody. The event will be held Oct. 27, 3-9 p.m.

Decatur will host its “Haints and Saints” parade Oct. 27, starting at 5 p.m. The parade will begin at 530 West Ponce de Leon Ave in Decatur. For more information visit www.homegrowndecatur.com/parade.

The Clyde Shepherd Nature Preserve and Medlock Area Neighborhood Association will host a Fall Festival and Haunted Trail. There will be a bonfire, games, food, live music by Hot Tamale Ringwald and a haunted trail.

The event will be held at 2580 Pine Bluff Drive in Decatur Oct. 27, 5:30-8 p.m.

DeKalb Police South Precinct Major K.D. Johnson and his south precinct officers are partnering with the Gallery at South DeKalb for a “trunk or treat” event where children can receive candy and interact with officers.

The event will take place at 2801 Candler Road in Decatur Oct.27 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Tucker Farmers Market and DeKalb County Police Department is hosting a trunk or treat event Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will be hosting several events that include face painting, movies, games and costume contests. Entry is free with a bag of individually wrapped candy.

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road in Decatur at 7-9 p.m.

N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road in Decatur at 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Thursday Oct. 31:

Exchange Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur at 6–9 p.m.

Gresham Recreation Center and Booster Club, 3113 Gresham Road in Atlanta at 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive in Decatur at 6:30–8 p.m.

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive in Scottdale at 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel Street in Scottdale at 6–8 p.m.

