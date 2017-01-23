District’s director of strategic communication and marketing position, salary under scrutiny

A DeKalb County School District (DCSD) employee’s position, ties to the superintendent and annual salary are in question following a monthly board of education meeting on Jan. 9.

DCSD’s director of strategic communication and marketing position, filled in September 2016 by André Riley, is facing scrutiny from the district’s board in relation to other administrative positions.

According to district documents, Riley receives an annual salary of $120,000, which is near the highest he can receive in accordance to DCSD’s pay range for such a position.

The amount is higher than the salary for DCSD’s director of worker’s compensation, who receives $101,767 annually. While that specific job title is not on the district’s staff directory, Susan Setterstrom is listed as the sole director in DCSD’s risk management and worker’s compensation unit.

According to board member Joyce Morley, given the director of worker’s compensation has a law degree and has been with DCSD for a longer period of time, the difference in pay is questionable and may be due to ties to superintendent Stephen Green.

“I’m looking at the criteria and the education levels that are there,” Morley said. “In looking at the job requirements, years of service and education, there seems to be a disproportion with that director of strategic communications. It seems as if that salary is a little high.”

According to Morley, the director of worker’s compensation is required to have a law degree, which Riley does not. In addition, according to DCSD chief legal officer Jennifer Hackemeyer, the director of worker’s compensation has received an increase in responsibilities, supervises five employees and is responsible for a large part of the district’s budget.

Board member Vicki Turner questioned the district’s process in valuing education versus experience.

“A bachelor’s degree at this kind of salary when brought up with a law degree—it seems like there’s some kind of disparity there,” Turner said.

According to Riley’s LinkedIn profile, he holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Missouri-Kansas City as well as an unspecified degree in strategic communications from the University of Kansas.

University of Kansas’s website lists its strategic communications degree at the bachelor level.

Morley concluded by stating she would like to see the entire department audited and suggested that Riley’s salary may have something to do with his ties to Green’s former school district in Kansas City.

“I saw some intricate ties with the person in that position and that concerns me,” Morley said. “When a person comes in at the very top [of a pay range,] that concerns me too.”

DCSD official Nichole Burkett said Riley’s range is approximately $93,000 to $122,000 based on his experience and education.

Riley’s communications work dates back to March 2002. Riley worked with Green at Kansas City Public Schools as a senior media relations specialist and public relations manager until 2014, when he became the director of news and information for the Dallas Independent School District. Before that, he worked as a news editor, managing editor and reporter.

Green said salaries such as Riley’s are determined through a recommended range that is modified based on background and experience. He said Riley’s salary is within the range expected for his position.

“There’s a role communications plays in getting the message out about the great work that we’re doing,” Green said. “Academic achievement and communications go hand-in-hand.”

According to DCSD’s chief communications and community relations officer Eileen Houston-Stewart, Riley’s position was created based on the size of the department in comparison to the district, expectations internally and externally, as well as where Riley moved from.

Houston-Stewart said Riley’s salary was set at $120,000 because of his education, his service as a backup to her when she is on leave, his supervision of three individuals and transition from Dallas Independent Schools, which is much larger than DCSD.

“It was determined that $120,000 would be in line with what the other director in the department was earning,” she said.

Riley, Houston-Stewart as well as DCSD officials Manomay Malathip and Leo Brown came to DCSD from Kansas City Public Schools with salaries of $120,000, $168,158, $110,000 and $168,158 respectively.

