

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) board of education demanded an explanation from district officials on Jan. 9 regarding a lobbying contract with the world’s largest law firm.

As revealed by The Champion, the board had no discussion or direction in a renewed $99,900 contract between DCSD and Dentons LLP signed for the purpose of “advocacy and support of district based initatives,” according to an engagement letter between the two organizations.

Contracts are brought before the board only if they are at or above $100,000.

According to Georgia State Representative Tom Taylor, who represents parts of Dunwoody and Doraville, DCSD retained the services of Edward “Ed” Lindsey, whom he called a “formidable weapon” when it comes to lobbying.

During its Jan. 9 board meeting, DCSD board members demanded more say in the contract and what is lobbied for during the Georgia Legislative Session, which also began Jan. 9.

Board member Joyce Morley began by confirming Dentons’ involvement through DCSD Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Hackemeyer.

“We recently executed an agreement with Dentons law firm for about six months of service that takes us through the legislative session,” Hackemeyer said.

Morley requested more information regarding Dentons’ background, what is expected of them and what is being advocated for on behalf of DCSD; Morley’s request was seconded by board member Stan Jester.

Jester said Dentons’ contract is “suspiciously under the [$100,000] threshold.”

“I’ve seen the contract and it’s pretty vague as to what their instructions are,” Jester said. “For the record, I’ve asked that every work product from Dentons be presented to the board. If this is just within a couple dollars, why not make it $100,000 and we talk about it?”

Board member Jim McMahon suggested the matter be discussed in executive session and was backed by board chairman Melvin Johnson.

Nina Gupta, who represents DCSD as an attorney with Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough LLP, said she was unsure about an executive session discussion as the contract details a lobbying service for government relations rather than a legal service.

“I would recommend you have this discussion in public,” Gupta said.

Superintendent Stephen Green said Dentons provided a good service during the 2016 legislative session that resulted in the new contract.

“We received good service last year in terms of awareness and advocacy for what we wanted to get done,” Green said. “If they had come back, or do come back, and say they needed more resources, I would have brought that before the board but I did not see any reason to change from what we did last year as far as financials go.”

Green said he receives a weekly report from Dentons regarding their work and would be happy to forward the reports to board members. He said their work primarily involves a legislative agenda voted upon by the board at the beginning of the year.

In the past, DCSD’s written “Proposed Legislative Agenda” has opposed three legal tenets: erosion of the tax base and usurping local board authority; expansion of programs that use public funds to pay private school tuition; and the erosion of state revenue through tax exemption.

Morley told Green she would like to know the services the district is getting and what the reports from the statehouse look like.

“As a member of this board, I would like to be in the know,” Morley said. “If I wasn’t on this board, as a taxpayer, I’d like to be in the know.”

Board member Marshall Orson said lobbying is an area the board needs to be more involved in.

“Anything external that we’re facing is in the purview of the board,” Orson said. “What we’re asking lobbyists to do is carry out the board’s legislative agenda. We have to find the mechanism which brings us into this loop earlier and more closely.”

Orson requested the board be involved in selecting who will represent its interests during the annual legislative session.

