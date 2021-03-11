DeKalb school district announces vaccination plan for employees

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has finalized its plan for offering testing and vaccinations for employees, and testing for district families, the district announced March11.

Vaccinations will be available for employees at the district’s administrative and instructional complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd in Stone Mountain through a partnership with DeKalb County Board of Health, Walgreens and Briarcliff Pharmacy. Other locations are being considered for a future date.

“We are encouraged by the continued partnership with the DeKalb County Board of Health, and our other community partners to provide vaccines and testing,” stated DCSD Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. “Our vaccination and testing options provide a service for our employees and the DeKalb County community, as we transition to hybrid learning. The vaccine is not mandated, but we wanted to make sure our employees had access after the state adjusted the roll-out schedule.”

According to a district news release, DeKalb County Board of Health (DCBOH) has secured 12,000 vaccination kits to support administering the vaccines to the DCSD employees who indicated their interest in receiving the vaccine. DCBOH will administer vaccines to employees on March 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The district stated employees will receive a registration link on Monday, March 15.

“We are pleased to assist the DeKalb County School District with COVID-19 vaccination efforts,” stated DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford. “The peace of mind from receiving this vaccine will be immeasurable, as staff continue to transition back to a face-to-face learning environment, educating our future leaders.”

Georgia school employees became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 8 as part of the state’s vaccination rollout plan. City Schools of Decatur is having a vaccination event for its staff on March 13 near the Doraville MARTAQ station.

In addition to the DCSD’s vaccination plan, the district also announced that COVID-19 testing will be offered at four schools for staff and families—Cross Keys High School, Bethune Middle School, Doraville United Elementary School and Dunwoody Elementary School—between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

DCSD has also partnered with Viral Solutions to offer COVID-19 testing for employees at The Ethiopian Evangelical Church in Stone Mountain, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is also available at Greater Piney Grove Church in Atlanta and South DeKalb Mall in Decatur.

