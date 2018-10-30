DeKalb school district has a vision to learn

Hundreds of students in the DeKalb area are getting help with their vision.

Through a new initiative between DeKalb County School District and Vision to Learn organization, students are receiving vision care and eyeglasses, free of charge.

“We are proud to be part of this initiative in which many of our students are getting glasses to see and [will be able to] actually demonstrate what they can do in terms of their reading and literacy skills,” said Dr. R. Stephen Green, superintendent of DCSD.

The initiative was announced during the Oct. 8 DCSD board of education meeting.

Vision to Learn offers mobile exam services in schools serving low-income communities. According to Green, one in four students needs vision services but can’t obtain them due to lack of insurance or financial means.

“Being able to see helps students to achieve and have higher levels of self-esteem,” said Vasanne Tinsley, DCSD deputy superintendent. “Students tend to do better academically, come to school more frequently and behave in a positive manner when they can see.”

To enable students to get eyeglasses, a Vision to Learn van─equipped with clinicians─comes to school property and gives students eye services.

If students fail the initial eye screening, a follow-up service will be scheduled.

In DeKalb County, 11 elementary schools were chosen to receive vision support: Barack Obama, Browns Mill, Fairington, Oak View, Peachcrest, Dunaire, Snapfinger, Stoneview, McNair, Montclair and Toney elementary schools.

The schools were selected based on College and Career Ready Performance Index scores.

Follow-up appointments were made for six of those schools, Barack Obama─where 259 students failed the initial screening; Browns Mill─where 181 students failed the initial screening; Fairington─where 233 students failed the initial screening; Oak View─where 220 students failed the initial screening; Peachcrest─where 290 students failed the initial screening and Dunaire─where 156 students failed the initial screening.

According to Tinsley, Vision to Learn approached DCSD for a partnership. The first screenings were conducted at Flat Shoals Elementary with a 494-student body. Out of those students, 150 failed their initial screening and required a follow-up examination; 115 students received new glasses.

“The end result is making sure that the students that qualify for vision assistance receive the glasses that they need so that they can perform academically in school on a daily basis,” Tinsley said.

Vision to Learn operates in more than 125 school districts in more than 260 cities and 13 states, according to the company’s site.

DCSD also announced that the Atlanta Hawks players, a Vision to Learn sponsor, will visit Toney Elementary School to distribute glasses.

“We will continue to grow and expand in other areas to continue our work to make the learning life for our students better,” Green said.

The initiative was approved by the board of education’s consent agenda in a 6-1 vote.

95 total views, 9 views today