Elementary school librarian arrested for child pornography

A DeKalb County School District librarian was arrested March 1 for possessing child pornography, according to DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson.

The police report states that an anonymous tip was submitted to the Internet Crimes Against Children task force indicating that 52-year-old Frank Rogers, a media specialist at Wynbrooke Elementary School in Stone Mountain, was in possession of “erotic pictures of young boys [around the ages of 8 to 10] in various states of undress interspersed with pictures of adult pornography on one of his home computers.” The tip also suggested that Rogers met the minors via social media.

The report indicated that an officer made contact with Rogers at the school on Feb. 24. Rogers turned over his cell phone to the officer during this interview; however, he would not provide the phone’s password, according to the report.

DKPD stated a search of Rogers’ home and digital devices revealed hundreds of images of apparent child pornography. Rogers has been charged with sexual exploitation of children. He bonded out of jail March 3, according to jail records.

DeKalb County School District released the following statement regarding Rogers’ arrest:

“On March 1, 2021, DeKalb County School District Public Safety Department was notified of Frank Rogers’ arrest. Mr. Rogers has resigned from DeKalb County School District. The case is being investigated and handled by DeKalb County Police Department.”

A letter was also sent to parents and guardians of Wynbrooke Elementary School students informing them of the incident and of Rogers’ resignation.

Rogers has worked with the district since Aug. 8, 2000, according to an email from DCSD.

Anyone with tips or information is urged to call CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST or DKPD’s Special Victims office at (770) 724-7710. Tips can remain anonymous.

