DeKalb schools prepare for in-person learning, to issue opt-in/out form Oct. 9

As the number of COVID-19 cases decline in the county, DeKalb County School District is preparing to transition to traditional in-person instruction and learning.

On Oct. 9, the district plans to send a “Intent to Return” form to parents and guardians who will decide whether to keep their children in distance/remote learning or to participate in hybrid learning, in which the student would attend class in-person part of the week and learn virtually for the remainder.

According to a memo sent to district employees, staff is expected to begin the transition Oct. 19 and second, sixth, and ninth graders on Nov. 5. Other students who are opted into the hybrid model would begin Nov. 9.

“DCSD continues to monitor the data of COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County, and acknowledges that there has been a significant decline in the 14-day average per 100,000 DeKalb County residents from 122 cases on Sept. 12 to 93 cases today…” stated district superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. “…families have the opportunity to make the right choice for their children.”

Watson-Harris’s school reopening plan, which was presented at a Sept. 14 Board of Education meeting, shows that staff will begin working two days in their schools and three days remotely. After about two weeks of working in the hybrid model, staff is expected to begin working in person fully five days a week.

At that point, students who are opted into the hybrid model would begin with one day of in-person learning and eventually transitioning to a full week of in-person learning.

The reopening plan also detailed the school’s enhanced safety measures that would be put in place, including mandatory mask-wearing, frequent cleaning of surfaces, 12 to 16 students per classroom with assigned seating, and staggered schedules for students entering the cafeteria for food. Similar protocols are planned to be put in place on buses in addition to the implementation of regular routing schedules.

Those on DCSD buses will also be required to wear a mask at all times. Photo from DCSD reopening presentation

It appears the district plans to determine the days in which students attend classes in person by last name, though exceptions will be granted at school level for siblings with different last names and to balance class rosters.

Teachers will be expected to facilitate daily instruction simultaneously in face-to-face and virtual live formats for students who will continue to work from home, according to the reopening plan.

The district stated that parents/guardians will need their child(ren)’s identification number (lunch number or Chromebook login number) to submit the hybrid learning form. Those who do not have the student’s identification number are instructed to visit Parent Portal, check your child’s recent progress report, or contact your child’s teacher.

More details on the reopening plan can viewed at: https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/covid-19/covid-19/update-34-dcsd-announces-re-opening-plan/.

