DeKalb Schools seek input on schools reopening in online survey

The DeKalb County School District is seeking input from parents, students and staff on reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year.

In an online survey, the district is seeking stakeholder preferences and perspectives for learning models and hybrid options that the school district is considering for the reopening of schools.

This feedback includes stakeholders’ level of comfort with social distancing and hygiene efforts, school bus transportation, serving meals, taking temperature, access to technology and internet at home, and the use of masks at school.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an order that closed schools March 18 amid the spread of COVID-19 and schools moved to online learning for the remainder of the school year. Georgia school officials released guidelines June 1 on how to reopen the state’s public schools for the 2020-2021 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The DCSD survey will be open until Jun 21 and can be accessed here: https://dekalb.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6RkKXCJKRzNDwfb.

