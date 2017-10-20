Additional 20 minutes to last until Nov. 30, fourth makeup day waived

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) announced its intention to continue adding 20 minutes to each school day on Oct. 20 to make up days lost to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Irma.

According to a recent release, the extension will last until Nov. 30. In addition, DCSD schools will remain open on Nov. 7, Election Day, allowing the district to recover three of four days lost to the storm. DCSD has opted to waive the fourth day as allowed by state law.

Schools will be closed Nov. 20 to 24 for the scheduled break relating to Thanksgiving, the release states. Winter Break will also continue as usual.

DCSD superintendent R. Stephen Green said the chosen plan was the least disruptive of those considered. On Sept. 27, Green announced the intention of surveying community stakeholders to form a viable plan.

“This month, we have diligently surveyed a cross section of parents, teachers, principals, teacher organizations, parent-teacher organizations, parent council groups and school council members. The result was an arrangement that enables our schools to regain a major portion of the lost time needed for achievement,” Green said.

Schools throughout DCSD have gotten creative with how to implement the 20-minute extension. DCSD board member Stan Jester reported in September that Dunwoody High has extended its first and last period by 10 minutes each, while Lakeside High extended its lunch period. Chamblee Charter High opted to extend the transitional periods between classes.

Parents are directed to dekalbschoolsga.org, the DCSD mobile app and district social media accounts for details about each school’s transportation schedules, after-school programs and athletics.

218 total views, 18 views today