DeKalb seeks input on comprehensive plan update

The DeKalb County Department of Planning and Sustainability is seeking public input on the county’s Five-Year Comprehensive Plan Update.

Residents are asked to take the survey by navigating to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/comprehensiveplan and clicking the “Surveys” icon.

This is a mandatory five-year update required by the Department of Community Affairs that every county must comply with in order to maintain its Qualified Local Government status.

The planning department will share updates to demographic data, land use amendments, community work programs, and a report of the county’s accomplishments.

For more information, go to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/comprehensiveplan.

