DeKalb Symphony Orchestra a cultural note in the community

Although the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra has been part of the community for 55 years, board member Ann Alperin said it’s still “Atlanta’s best-kept secret.” The symphony was founded in 1964 concurrently with DeKalb College, a two-year institution in Clarkston that at the time was governed by the DeKalb County Board of Education. Its founding president wanted to have a symphony orchestra in residence and along with community partners helped create the musical group.

DeKalb College expanded to multiple campuses and became Georgia Perimeter College. In 2016 it became part of Georgia State University. The Clarkston campus is still the orchestra’s home, although the orchestra is governed as a separate nonprofit, according to Alperin.

In a process that Alperin describes as “rather like putting a jigsaw puzzle together,” the orchestra plans concerts that take into consideration the concert hall’s availability and the availability of guest performers the orchestra would like to feature.

Fyodor Cherniavsky, music director and conductor, said he especially enjoys working with a community orchestra because the musicians are volunteers, most of whom earn their living in some field not related to music. “The word amateur according to its root meaning is one who does something for the love of it. That’s exactly what we have and that’s what makes this so special.”

“I think we have the only community orchestra conductor in the area who’s also a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG),” Alperin said. The designation, she explained, came about when DeKalb Symphony Orchestra was asked to appear in the movie Parental Guidance. “The script called for a symphony orchestra and they aren’t that easy to come by.” In the scene, stars Bette Midler and Billy Crystal bring misbehaving children to a concert.

Crystal’s character offers the conductor money as an apology for the children’s behavior. Cherniavsky was required to interact with Crystal enough that SAG rules required him to join the guild.

“The producers knew a lot about movie making, but apparently they didn’t know that much about how orchestras work,” Alperin recalled. “The music the script called for required a solo performer and we had to find one for them.

They asked, ‘Could she wear a red dress?’ We found the soloist and she wore a red dress. A year later, after the movie was out, we had her come back and appear with us as we performed the full piece—and she wore the red dress.”

“We are fortunate to have a large pool of musical talent to call on to feature at our concerts,” Cherniavsky said. “We work closely with other symphonies in the area, especially Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and area colleges and universities have a lot of talent on their faculties.”

Cherniavsky said he is pleased that Vicente Della Tonia will be the featured soloist at the symphony’s Nov. 12 concert, performing what Cherniavsky called “the brilliant showpiece” Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Della Tonia has performed solo and chamber recitals in concert halls throughout the United States, Spain, and his native Brazil. He has been the recipient of top awards in numerous competitions, including the Steinway & Sons Top Teacher Award of the Year.

Cherniavsky explained the theme of the Nov. 12 concert, “Influential Innovators.” “The music is all the work of composers who introduced new styles and influenced one another’s work. Two of the composers, in fact were related. Few people know that [Richard] Wagner was [Franz] Liszt’s son-in-law.

The concert program also includes the overture to Die Meistersinger by Wagner and Totenfeier by Gustav Mahler.

Cherniavsky said some people think Totenfeier, which he describes as “profoundly powerful,” has something to do with fire. “Actually, the word means ‘funeral rites,’” he said. The lyrical Serenade for Winds by Richard Strauss, who admired Mahler and worked to keep his music before audiences, also is on the program.

The performance will be held at 8 p.m. in the Marvin Cole Auditorium at Georgia State University, Clarkston Campus. The public is invited to meet the conductor at the 7 p.m. pre-concert conversation. For tickets or more information, call (678) 891-3565 or visit www.dekalbsymphony.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

