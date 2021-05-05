DeKalb teams advance in soccer playoffs

The No. 7 ranked Lakeside High School Vikings and the Tucker High School Tigers came away with road wins April 29 in the Class 6A soccer state playoffs to move into the Elite Eight. Dunwoody High School Lady Wildcats downed Alpharetta High School to advance to the 7A Elite Eight, along with the girls’ teams from Marist School and St. Pius X Catholic High School.

The Lakeside Vikings (16-2-1) went on the road to Glynn Academy (15-3-1) and came away with a 3-0 victory after both teams went into the half knotted at 0-0.

Zach Martin got the Vikings on the board with about 30 minutes left to play. Mauricio Garcia followed at the 20-minute mark to give the Vikings a two-goal advantage.

Garcia struck again with 7:30 remaining following a takeaway by Seiji Takeuchi on the left wing. Takeuchi dribbled to the end line, beat a defender, and took a shot on goal that was deflected high. Garcia grabbed the opportunity and headed the ball into the goal to make it a 3-0 score.

Lakeside goalie Fin Marchisen got the shutout going the full 80 minutes with several big saves to keep Glynn off the scoreboard.

The Vikings go on the road again May 5 to take on No. 3 ranked Central Gwinnett High School (16-2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Central Gwinnett was a 1-0 winner over River Ridge High School in the Sweet 16.

Dunwoody scored its first goal on a Julia Guild (9) header into the goal via a corner kick from Ella Ryan. Photos by Mark Brock

Tucker (10-10) traveled to Evans to face Lakeside-Evans High School (12-2-0); the Tigers came away with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory to move into the Class 6A boys’ Elite Eight.

A goal by Amedeo Asaya with about 13 minutes left in the first half gave the Tigers a short-lived 1-0 advantage. Lakeside answered just over a minute later with a corner kick that squeezed past the front post and defenders to knot the game at 1-1.

Neither team managed a goal in the second half to send the game into overtime tied at 1-1. The first 10-minute overtime period was also scoreless, and the two teams’ defenses continued to play tough.

The game appeared headed toward a shootout as the clock ticked down to the three-minute mark when Asaya struck for his second goal of the game, which proved to be the game winner.

Tucker moves on with a date on May 6 at 7 p.m. against No. 1 ranked Dalton (17-0-2), which edged No. 4 ranked Riverwood 2-1 to advance. The game will be played at Harmon Field in Dalton.

Dunwoody opened the season losing a 3-2 overtime match to Alpharetta in February but clinched a berth in the Class 7A girls’ soccer playoffs Elite Eight with a 3-1 victory at North DeKalb Stadium April 26.

The No. 10 ranked Lady Wildcats broke a 1-1 tie in the second half with two big goals on the way to the 3-1 win.

Dunwoody’s Lily Garrigan got behind the defense as a ball was lofted over the players’ heads, and tucked the ball into the right corner to give the Wildcats the lead at 2-1 in the second half.

The Wildcats got an insurance goal just 3:23 later as Camryn Lampron put the ball over the defense and a streaking Ella Ryan beat the goalie to make it 3-1.

Dunwoody will host Walton High School May 6 at North DeKalb Stadium at 6 p.m.

Marist School’s girls’ team traveled to Perry High School May 4 for an Elite Eight game after beating Flowery Branch High School 5-1 in the Sweet 16. Marist won the game 10-0.

After beating Calhoun High School 9-1 in the Sweet 26, St. Pius X Catholic High School’s girls’ team will travel to Woodward Academy for an Elite Eight game May 5 at 7:30 p.m

