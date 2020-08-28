DeKalb to give away 2,500 boxes of produce, chicken

DeKalb County Government will host three drive-through food distribution events tomorrow during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound bag of frozen chicken hindquarters.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:

· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Partners include the Latin American Association, Clarkston Community Center, Telemundo Atlanta television, La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and chicken.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

