DeKalb to host drive-thru Easter Egg & Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will host its third annual Easter Egg and Scavenger Hunt Extravaganza on April 3, from noon to 2 p.m.

The free event is for children in kindergarten to fifth grade. Participants will receive an Easter bucket while supplies last and must be accompanied by an adult. The event will include a drive-by scavenger hunt, vendors, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.

The event will be held at Exchange Park, 2771 Columbia Drive in Decatur, in partnership with Amerigroup RealSolutions in healthcare, DeKalb County School District Family and Engagement, Columbia Residential and the Georgia Spartans.

