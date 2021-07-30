DeKalb to offer $50 for vaccinations at South DeKalb Mall

DeKalb County Government is giving away $50 prepaid debit cards as incentives for the first 100 people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, July 31.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., DeKalb County Board of Health, MedCura Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years of age and older at The Gallery at South DeKalb, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034.

Residents will be able to remain in their vehicles when receiving vaccinations.

“We are urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

As of July 27, in DeKalb County, 330,580 residents, or 45 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

In DeKalb County, 35 percent of African Americans have received at least one dose, while 53 percent of Whites and 68.1 percent of Asians have received at least one dose. Approximately 35.7 percent of Hispanics have received at least one dose.

50 total views, 50 views today