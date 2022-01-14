DeKalb, Tucker renew Tucker Restaurant Week

City of Tucker and Discover DeKalb officials on Jan. 10 announced plans for the second annual Tucker Restaurant Week.

According to a news release from city officials, Tucker Restaurant Week will be held Feb. 23-27 and will feature nearly 20 dining establishments offering special prices and menu items throughout the five-day event.

“Last year, we saw thousands of diners from all across metro Atlanta flock to Tucker’s restaurants to enjoy Tucker Restaurant Week,” said Discover DeKalb Executive Director and CEO James Tsismanakis. “Our mission is to bring people here to explore and discover Tucker, and that’s exactly what we accomplished during Restaurant Week.”

City officials said the event is a partnership between city of Tucker and Discover DeKalb intended to bring more business to Tucker establishments with deals and promotions on different days of the event week.

“Tucker is a warm and welcoming city and that will be on full display during Tucker Restaurant Week,” added Tucker Mayor Frank Auman. “I hope that everyone comes and enjoys our diverse and accomplished group of Tucker restaurants.”

City officials said Tucker Restaurant Week captured accolades and awards, including three national awards for the work of organizing, promoting, and marketing the event during its inaugural year. Complete details and restaurant offerings for the 2022 event are available at www.tuckerrestaurantweek.com.

