DeKalb voters urged to check voting precincts, return absentee ballots

Officials with DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) are reminding voters who plan to cast ballots on May 24 to double check their voting precincts.

Approximately 56,500 voters in DeKalb will be impacted by recent redistricting efforts that have changed some Election Day voting precincts. Impacted voters should receive an official correspondence from DeKalb VRE in the coming days, stated officials.

While the secretary of state is in the process of mailing all Georgia voters new precinct cards, voters may not receive official communication ahead of the primary election on May 24, stated officials.

“Because of changes dictated by SB 202, voters cannot cast a provisional ballot if they show up to vote at the incorrect precinct on Election Day unless it’s after 5 p.m.,” said DeKalb VRE Board Chair Dele Lowman Smith. “Therefore, it is imperative that voters confirm their assigned precinct before they vote. We encourage them to check the My Voter Page or call our office at (404) -298-4020.”

Voters can check their precinct by stopping by DeKalb VRE offices at 4380 Memorial Dr., Ste. 300, Decatur. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; calling DeKalb VRE at (404) 298-4020 or by visiting mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Additionally, election officials are reminding voters who completed their absentee ballots to return them to a drop box or via mail as soon as possible. All absentee ballots, excluding Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) ballots, must be in a drop box or returned to DeKalb VRE by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

“As we quickly approach Election Day, it is imperative that voters take the time to return their absentee ballots in a timely fashion,” said DeKalb VRE Executive Director Keisha Smith. “So please don’t delay, make a plan today to have your vote counted.”

Drop Box locations include:

Briarwood Recreation Center

2235 Briarwood Way NE

Atlanta, GA 30329

Dunwoody Library

5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Dunwoody, GA 30338

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office

4380 Memorial Drive Ste. 300

Decatur, GA 30032

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

6400 Woodrow Rd

Stonecrest, GA 30038

Gallery at South DeKalb Mall

2801 Candler Rd

Decatur, GA 30034

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library

5234 Lavista Road

Tucker, GA 30084

For additional voter information, please visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.

