DeKalb’s fleet management wins top award

DeKalb County’s fleet management department has the best fleet department in North America, according to the 100 Best Fleets in America and Governing Magazine.

DeKalb County won first place in a “best fleet” competition out of 38,000 public fleets. The department was recognized for quality customer service, sustainability practices and employee training.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond praised fleet management Deputy Director Robert Gordon for the award.

“DeKalb County is pleased to recognize the leadership of Robert Gordon, deputy director of fleet management,” said Thurmond. “His commitment to excellent service, environmental stewardship and creating a high-trust culture is an example for all of us to follow.”

Gordon and DeKalb’s fleet management department are no strangers to success. In 2015, 2016 and 2017 DeKalb placed second in the competition.

This year the department received the top honor. Gordon said he’s very proud of the employees within the department.

“I was extremely happy and a little bit shocked. We had been second place in ‘15,’16 and ‘17,” Gordon said. “I was extremely proud of my team. It legitimizes all the things that we do. It gives you a lot of pride and confirms that you’re doing things correctly.”

Gordon said he’s proud of the departments 99 percent positive feedback rate on customer service surveys it received last year.

DeKalb’s fleet management services and repairs approximately 3,600 county vehicles and equipment. Gordon said the county also changes between 700 to 900 tires a month.

“[This award] is very special,” Gordon said. “I’ve been in the business for a long, long time and to get this award and to be able to give something positive back to the county feels good.”

According to county officials, the fleet management upgraded its fueling program, opened an environmentally friendly above-ground fuel site and reduced gasoline and fuel consumption.

“The DeKalb Fleet Management Department exemplifies all that is right about public service,” said Tom Johnson, founder of the 100 Best Fleets in America program. “The county has developed best practices that reduce the need for unscheduled repairs, maintenance costs and negative environmental impacts.”

Gordon said the department also has outreach programs to help youth interested in the industry. DeKalb Fleet officials speak at high schools and technical schools and tell students about careers in fleet management, Gordon said. The department also speaks at military bases to help recruit people leaving the military.

“Our motto is ‘keep DeKalb rolling,’” Gordon said. “We’re proud of what we do and we’re proud of our team.”

