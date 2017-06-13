FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DeKalb’s interim sheriff named

Will serve during Sheriff Jeff Mann’s court-ordered suspension

DeKalb Superior Court Chief Judge Courtney Johnson has appointed Captain Ruth Stringer, a 27-year veteran of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to fill the post of DeKalb County Sheriff during the period in which elected Sheriff Jeffrey L. Mann undergoes a 40-day suspension imposed on June 12 by Gov. Nathan Deal.

“I am pleased to be able to serve in this capacity,” said Interim Sheriff Stringer. “With the support of my more than 800 dedicated colleagues at the sheriff’s office, I will continue our commitment to the safety and security of the communities we serve and to performing at a level of excellence in all that we do.”

Stringer, a DeKalb County resident, began her career with the agency in 1990 as a detention officer in the DeKalb County Jail and has been promoted to increasing positions of responsibility in various divisions, achieving the rank of Deputy Sheriff Captain in the Training, Background and Recruitment Division in 2010.

In September, 2009, Stringer received the DeKalb Sheriff’s Medal of Valor and she was named Officer of the Year by the DeKalb Bar Association for actions she took while off-duty that resulted in saving a young girl from being assaulted in Stone Mountain Park.

Stringer was sworn in and began her new assignment immediately.

